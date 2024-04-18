Lok Sabha elections 2024 | Trivia: Haveri-Gadag's changing political landscape

The Haveri-Gadag Lok Sabha seat in Karnataka, which was earlier the Dharwad South segment, was traditionally won by Muslims.
This seat was allocated to Muslims by the Congress from 1962 to 2014, a record number of 14 times. Muslim candidates won 11 times on the trot till 1999. They started losing elections from 2004 onwards.
After losing three consecutive terms, the Congress started fielding Hindus.
Now, in 2024, the Congress has fielded Anand Gaddadevarmath, a Lingayat (Jangama), from the seat. He is up against former chief minister Basavaraj Bommai.
