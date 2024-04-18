Lok Sabha elections 2024 | Trivia: Jagadish Shettar's 10-year wait

Former Karnataka Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar, the BJP’s Belgaum Lok Sabha candidate, used to ride a Vespa scooter to attend court in Hubballi, where he practised law. Before the scooter, Shettar used to walk to court from his Pinto Road house.
Funnily, Shettar had booked the Vespa scooter in 1972 when he was a Class 10 student at the Basel Mission School. It took more than 10 years for the scooter to arrive, just in time for his marriage. People mistook the scooter as a gift from his in-laws.
(Published 18 April 2024, 14:29 IST)