Lok Sabha elections 2024 | Trivia: The travels of 'Mr Ballot Box'

Electronic voting machines are not used in Presidential elections as the EVMs are designed for the first-past-the-post system of voting. Ballot boxes and papers are thus used for voting for the highest constitutional office of the country.

These ballot boxes are treated with great dignity. These boxes occupy a human seat, while being transported in a vehicle. The air ticket is booked in the name of Mr Ballot Box. It rests on the seat next to that of the Assistant Returning Officer during to and from journey, before and after the poll.