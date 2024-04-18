JOIN US
Homeelectionsindia

Lok Sabha elections 2024 | Trivia: The travels of 'Mr Ballot Box'

Take a look at interesting tidbits of history associated with the Lok Sabha elections.
Last Updated 18 April 2024, 14:09 IST

Electronic voting machines are not used in Presidential elections as the EVMs are designed for the first-past-the-post system of voting. Ballot boxes and papers are thus used for voting for the highest constitutional office of the country.

These ballot boxes are treated with great dignity. These boxes occupy a human seat, while being transported in a vehicle. The air ticket is booked in the name of Mr Ballot Box. It rests on the seat next to that of the Assistant Returning Officer during to and from journey, before and after the poll.

Heightened security cover is provided during its return journey to New Delhi, whereupon it is deposited with the Returning Officer i.e. Secretary General, Lok Sabha/Rajya Sabha in the Parliament Building.

(Published 18 April 2024, 14:09 IST)
