Lok Sabha elections 2024 | Trivia: When Belgaum saw a record number of nominations filed

A total of 456 candidates, including 452 Independents mostly representing Maharashtra Ekikaran Samithi (MES), filing nomination papers from the Belgaum Lok Sabha seat in 1996 to highlight the border dispute is still a record in the state of Karnataka.
Such a high number of nomination papers in a single constituency paved the way for the Election Commission to bring in reforms, such as increasing candidates’ deposits and forfeiture of deposit clauses.
In the 2019 General Elections, the same seat saw 58 nomination papers, including 54 independents.
(Published 18 April 2024, 12:57 IST)