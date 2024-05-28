Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Unlike 36 days for phase 1, EC releases actual voter turnout data for phase 6 within three days of polling

The poll body had refused to release the actual number of votes cast till May 25 when it published the constituency-wise data for the first five phases. The first phase was held on April 19 while phase 5 was on May 20.

However in phase 6, the EC released the data of the phase 6, which was held on May 25 on Tuesday. The EC earlier did not provide the actual numbers, claiming that one could deduce the actual numbers on their own as poll turnout and actual number of votes was released.

Interestingly, the EC had started giving the actual number of votes only later. The actual number of voters in phase 1, 2 and 3 were released only on May 7 when phase 3 polling was held.

The delay in providing the turnout of phase 1 – a delay of 11 days after the polling – had led to criticism.

While it argued that it was not legally bound to provide constituency wise turnout details, the EC on April 28 provided the turnout percentage for the first two phases but the actual numbers were not given.

Incidentally, during the 2019 polls, elaborate data of the first phase of polls on April 11 was given on April 13.

The release of the actual number of votes cast on May 25 came a day after the Supreme Court refused to entertain a petition seeking to direct the EC to upload Form 17C, which contains data of votes cast in a polling booth.

In its statement on May 25, the EC had said, “the commission notes the pattern of false narratives and mischievous design to vitiate electoral process.” It also said any alteration in the number of the votes polled was not possible.