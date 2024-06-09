Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Unrivalled for a decade, Narendra Modi must now learn to share power

New Delhi: Flying back from a meditation break at the end of the grueling elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote in a column that he felt a "boundless flow of energy" within himself.

He might need the energy as he gets ready to start a rare third straight term with a heavy reliance on fickle allies.

For the first time in his high-flying political career, which began in 2001 when he became the chief minister of his home state of Gujarat, Modi, 73, must accommodate the pulls and pressures of a coalition government after his party surprisingly failed to get a majority on its own.

One of Modi's two main allies was with the opposition as recently as January, while the other is a regional leader who helped build the coalition that tried to unseat Modi at the last election in 2019.

Modi will be sworn in as Prime Minister later on Sunday for a historic third term.

"Modi has always functioned as a lone wolf, doing exactly what he wants to," said political commentator Arati Jerath. "It's going to be a very new role for him. And it's something he will have to adjust to and adapt to."