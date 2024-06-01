Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Voting begins in 13 seats in Uttar Pradesh, PM Modi in fray

The parliamentary seats where polling is underway are Maharajganj, Gorakhpur, Kushinagar, Deoria, Bansgaon (SC), Ghosi, Salempur, Ballia, Ghazipur, Chandauli, Varanasi, Mirzapur and Robertsganj (SC), spread across 11 districts.

Besides Modi, there are 143 candidates in the fray. Of them, 134 are male candidates and 10 are female candidates.

According to the Election Commission, voting for all the Lok Sabha seats in the seventh phase barring Robertsganj seat will be held from 7 am to 6 pm.

In Robertsganj (SC) Lok Sabha seat and Duddhi (ST) assembly constituency, voting will be held from 7 am to 4 pm.

Uttar Pradesh is seeing a direct contest between the BJP-led NDA and I.N.D.I.A. bloc members Samajwadi Party and Congress.