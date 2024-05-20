Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Which parties fielded most crorepati candidates in phase 5?

Party-wise crorepati candidates

Of the hundreds of candidates who are contesting in the fifth phase of the polls, over 200 are crorepatis, with the maximum number of crorepatis being independent candidates (48).

When it comes to candidates fielded by parties, the BJP has the maximum number of crorepatis (36) as per ADR, accounting for 90 per cent of their candidates fielded in this phase.

The BSP is a distant second, with 20 crorepatis among its 46 candidates, roughly 43 per cent. The Mayawati-led party is followed by the Congress, which has 15 crorepatis among its 18 candidates. Interestingly, the Congress is followed by the Samajwadi Party, which has fielded only crorepati candidates (10 of 10) as per data by ADR.

Several other parties have also fielded crorepati candidates, with some noteworthy ones being: Shiv Sena (UBT) with 7 crorepatis among 8 candidates, the VBA (7 of 10), the Shiv Sena (6 of 6), the RJD (4 of 4), the BJD (4 of 5), the NCP (SP) (2 of 2), and the AIMIM (2 of 4).