Lok Sabha elections 2024: Who will get the crown in the mother of all battles in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore

For Annamalai and BJP, the contest in Coimbatore is crucial as they face pressure to validate with an electoral success their assertions that the party has grown in Tamil Nadu in the past few years, especially after the ex-IPS officer took over as the state unit chief in 2021.

The BJP believes with a young face like Annamalai, it can make inroads into the vote bank of both Dravidian parties, especially the AIADMK. Moreover, the BJP has been preparing the ground in Coimbatore for Annamalai since February 2023 when the party’s strongman C P Radhakrishnan was sent to Jharkhand as Governor.

All three parties have taken the fight quite seriously and are making every effort to emerge victorious, they have separate war rooms to monitor campaigns in various parts of the constituency and devise social media strategies.

Issues faced by people

Problems faced by small and medium business due to implementation of GST seven years ago, slowdown in global economy, and the Covid-19 pandemic, the decline of the pump-set and wet grinder sectors in the region, and the ever-fluctuating prices of cotton and raw materials are some of the issues that have put the BJP on the defensive. The ruling DMK has also earned the ire of businesses in and around Coimbatore over a steep increase in electricity tariff for commercial establishments after it came to power in 2021 and not taking efforts to save dying businesses.

Pothole-filled roads in interior areas of the constituency, lack of drinking water in many areas, and poor urban infrastructure are some of the civic issues raised by the people. There is also visible anti-incumbency against sitting CPI (M) MP P R Natarajan, which is likely to be cashed in by the BJP, whose pet topics like Hindutva, Ram Temple, and painting the Opposition as “anti-Hindu” have takers in this largely urban constituency.

“Annamalai will be the hotline between you (people of Coimbatore) and Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi.” This is how the BJP camp is structuring its campaign and projects the fight as one between the Dravidian ecosystem – a term coined by Annamalai to refer to the DMK and AIADMK – and the BJP.

How are parties devising their strategies?

DMK is banking on its party machinery, which underwent a major overhaul after the 2021 polls, cohesiveness, and arithmetic strength of the alliance, minority votes, government welfare scheme, and votes from all communities to reverse its 2021 loss and deliver a message to the BJP and Annamalai.