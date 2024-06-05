Lok Sabha Elections 2024: With allies in play, BJP may have to shelve core ideological agendas

New Delhi: In the altered power matrix, the BJP may have to shelve some of its core ideological issues like Uniform Civil Code (UCC) and the implementation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC). With demands for Special Status and of Speaker positions being made by its key coalition partners, the BJP might find it tough to focus on its primary agenda issues.
In what can be considered a similar position to the Vajpayee era of governance, where the former prime minister had to do away with the triad of its core agenda – the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, abrogation of Article 370, and the implementation of UCC – the new Modi government will most likely have to put in the backburner key issues like the UCC and the NRC. Though undeclared, the party had also set its sights on the doing away of wakf boards this term if a brute majority was to be achieved.
Naidu, who has found himself in a position in opposition to the BJP in the last few years, has stood opposed to the UCC. In July 2023, he met members of the Muslim community in Vijayawada and said the TDP will not take any decision that will act against their interests.
“We will not go against your interests. We will stand by your sentiments with regard to UCC and raise the issue in Parliament,” he said.
The JD(U), on the other hand, has been far outright in its opposition to core Hindutva agenda issues. In 2022, JD(U) minister and Nitish Kumar aide Ashok Choudhary, had said that there was “no need” for a UCC in Bihar.
The JD(U) had also refused to back the Modi government on triple talaq and Article 370, and in 2020, managed the state BJP unit’s support in the Bihar state assembly in unanimously passing a resolution rejecting a nationwide NRC.
However, a key agenda issue – simultaneous polls – has found unlikely support from the JD(U), as it is keen to cash in on the ground support in the state at the moment for the NDA. One of the demands by the JD(U) during the discussion within the NDA is to ask for earlier polls in Bihar. Earlier this week, a JD(U) leader had advocated for early polls.
Lok Sabha Election 2024 results | Check all constituency results here
Odisha Assembly poll 2024 results| Check constituency results here
Andhra Pradesh Assembly poll 2024 results | Check constituency results here
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Narendra Modi's '400-paar' hopes faced stiff competition from Rahul Gandhi's I.N.D.I.A. in an election whose result came as a surprise. Track the latest coverage, live news, in-depth opinions, and analyses only on Deccan Herald.
Assembly Elections 2024 | The polls in Sikkim saw an SKM landslide win, while Arunachal Pradesh saw BJP return, Andhra Pradesh welcomed TDP with a massive mandate, and Odisha saw BJP end BJD's stronghold. Subscribe and follow DH on Whatsapp, X, Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram to never miss out on anything.