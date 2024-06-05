Lok Sabha Elections 2024: With allies in play, BJP may have to shelve core ideological agendas

Naidu, who has found himself in a position in opposition to the BJP in the last few years, has stood opposed to the UCC. In July 2023, he met members of the Muslim community in Vijayawada and said the TDP will not take any decision that will act against their interests.

“We will not go against your interests. We will stand by your sentiments with regard to UCC and raise the issue in Parliament,” he said.

The JD(U), on the other hand, has been far outright in its opposition to core Hindutva agenda issues. In 2022, JD(U) minister and Nitish Kumar aide Ashok Choudhary, had said that there was “no need” for a UCC in Bihar.

The JD(U) had also refused to back the Modi government on triple talaq and Article 370, and in 2020, managed the state BJP unit’s support in the Bihar state assembly in unanimously passing a resolution rejecting a nationwide NRC.

However, a key agenda issue – simultaneous polls – has found unlikely support from the JD(U), as it is keen to cash in on the ground support in the state at the moment for the NDA. One of the demands by the JD(U) during the discussion within the NDA is to ask for earlier polls in Bihar. Earlier this week, a JD(U) leader had advocated for early polls.