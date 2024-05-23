Lok Sabha Elections 2024: With polls just around the corner, Delhi prepares itself for battle on May 25

While PM Modi held a rally this week, the BJP has sent out at least six chief ministers as well as two former CMs to campaign for the seat. The party has held several programmes and even reached out to residents from Northeast India living in the capital by bringing in key political figures from the region, including Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Delhi BJP leader Harish Khurana says that the party will once again sweep the capital. “We are pretty confident, and the reason is that the PM has done work to show – the Delhi-Meerut expressway, the Dhaula Kuan-Gurgaon-Dwarka road are examples. He has promised that in the next tenure he will tackle the issue of pollution; Delhi is fond of Mr Modi.”



He says that the coming together of AAP and Congress will cause no damage. “Kejriwal is blaming PM Modi for his arrest, but the people are intelligent; his ministers are in jail and he himself skipped over nine summons,” Khurana adds.



Within the I.N.D.I.A. camp, Congress and the AAP leaders held rallies in each other’s seats. Rahul Gandhi held a rally in Chandni Chowk, and on Thursday morning held two meetings. CM Kejriwal has campaigned in almost all the seats. Key I.N.D.I.A. faces like Sachin Pilot, Raghav Chadha etc have also campaigned.

