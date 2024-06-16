Traffic restrictions for Bakrid in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Ahead of Bakrid on Monday, the Bengaluru traffic police have implemented traffic restrictions on Bannerghatta Road near Gurappanapalya due to expected prayer congregations.
All vehicle movement is temporarily prohibited from Sagar Hospital junction to Gurappanapalya Junction on Bannerghatta Road, GD Mara Junction to Gurappanapalya Junction, and the 39th Cross Road Reddy Hospital Junction to Gurappanapalya Junction.
Alternatively, vehicles can go via Swagath Junction, East End junction, and 28th Main Road Junction to reach Delmia Junction and GD Mara Junction or go via Delmia Junction, East End Junction, Sagar Hospital Junction and join the main road.
Similarly, a large gathering is expected at Mysuru Road B B Junction and the BBMP playground so traffic restrictions are in place from 6 am till the completion of prayers.
Vehicle movement is restricted on Mysuru Road Tollgate Junction to BB Junction, on the flyover till Town Hall Junction, Town Hall to Mysuru Road on BGS Flyover. Alternatively, people can move via KIMCO Junction or on the service road under the BGS flyover to get to Magadi Road and Vijayanagar. Those coming from Basavanagudi and Chamarajpet should go via Sirsi Circle, Goods Shed Road or Magadi Road to reach Majestic or Mysuru Road, respectively.
Published 15 June 2024, 22:35 IST