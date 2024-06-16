Traffic restrictions for Bakrid in Bengaluru

Vehicle movement is restricted on Mysuru Road Tollgate Junction to BB Junction, on the flyover till Town Hall Junction, Town Hall to Mysuru Road on BGS Flyover. Alternatively, people can move via KIMCO Junction or on the service road under the BGS flyover to get to Magadi Road and Vijayanagar. Those coming from Basavanagudi and Chamarajpet should go via Sirsi Circle, Goods Shed Road or Magadi Road to reach Majestic or Mysuru Road, respectively.