Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Within 24 hours of results, I.N.D.I.A. will announce its PM candidate: Sanjay Raut

Asked about the PM candidate of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (I.N.D.I.A.), which comprises the Shiv Sena (UBT) and several opposition parties led by the Congress, Raut said, "We have many candidates for the post of PM but what about the BJP? The I.N.D.I.A. bloc will announce its prime ministerial candidate within 24 hours of the results being declared."

All the leaders of the opposition bloc will meet in Delhi and the announcement will be made there, the Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha MP asserted.