Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Won’t stake claim now but will take steps at appropriate time to oust Modi government: I.N.D.I.A. bloc

At the meeting, sources said, the general sense was that the popular verdict was against Modi's "disastrous policies" and should wait and see how the political situation evolves to explore possibilities for an alternative government. However, they felt that they do not stand a chance to form a government at this juncture as TDP and JD(U) standing with the BJP.

In a statement read out by Kharge at the end of the nearly two-hour meeting here, the bloc said they thank the people for the "overwhelming support" and the "people’s mandate has given a befitting reply" to the BJP and their "politics of hate, corruption and deprivation".

"This is a mandate in defence of the Constitution of India and against price rise, unemployment, and crony capitalism and also to save democracy. The I.N.D.I.A. bloc will continue to fight against the fascist rule of the BJP led by Modi. We will take appropriate steps at the appropriate time to realise the people's desire not to be ruled by the BJP government," the statement said adding, "this is our decision that whatever promises we have made to the people, we will keep it up."