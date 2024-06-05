Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Won’t stake claim now but will take steps at appropriate time to oust Modi government: I.N.D.I.A. bloc

New Delhi: Accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of attempting to subvert the 2024 mandate, I.N.D.I.A. bloc on Wednesday decided to "take appropriate steps at the appropriate time" to realise the "people's desire not to be ruled by the BJP government" but will not stake claim at this moment as numbers do not favour them.
The decision was taken at a meeting of 33 leaders from 20 parties chaired by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge who opened the deliberations saying the mandate was "decisively against Modi and his substance and style of his politics" though he is "determined to subvert the will of the people".
At the meeting, sources said, the general sense was that the popular verdict was against Modi's "disastrous policies" and should wait and see how the political situation evolves to explore possibilities for an alternative government. However, they felt that they do not stand a chance to form a government at this juncture as TDP and JD(U) standing with the BJP.
In a statement read out by Kharge at the end of the nearly two-hour meeting here, the bloc said they thank the people for the "overwhelming support" and the "people’s mandate has given a befitting reply" to the BJP and their "politics of hate, corruption and deprivation".
"This is a mandate in defence of the Constitution of India and against price rise, unemployment, and crony capitalism and also to save democracy. The I.N.D.I.A. bloc will continue to fight against the fascist rule of the BJP led by Modi. We will take appropriate steps at the appropriate time to realise the people's desire not to be ruled by the BJP government," the statement said adding, "this is our decision that whatever promises we have made to the people, we will keep it up."
At the start of the meeting, Kharge told leaders that they "fought well, fought unitedly, fought resolutely" and the mandate is a "huge political loss" for Modi personally apart from being a clear moral defeat as well.
In an indication of the bloc's future plans, he said the I.N.D.I.A. welcomes all parties which shares its fundamental commitment to the values enshrined in the Preamble to our Constitution and to its many provisions for economic, social and political justice.
Sources said leaders were of the view that they should keenly watch former allies TDP and JD(U) and open channels with them for future and act upon when the Modi government lands in trouble. A senior Opposition leader said the mandate suggests that the government will surely face troubles and the Opposition should be in a position to capitalise on it.
While Trinamool Congress General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee told the meeting some BJP MPs were ready to negotiate with them, sources said SP chief Akhilesh told the leaders that they managed to demolish the 'Modi Brand' and now they should go together and take a step back to help each other when needed.
While some leaders spoke about the need for a Convenor, sources said it was pointed out that Kharge was chosen as the bloc's chairperson earlier. A leader from Tamil Nadu referred to ASP (Kanshi Ram) leader Chandrasekhar's victory in Nagina in Uttar Pradesh.
Sources also said the leaders congratulated each other and some referred to the 100 per cent victory in Tamil Nadu under DMK's MK Stalin.
Thirty-three leaders from Congress, NCP, DMK, SP, Trinamool Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), RJD, CPI(M), CPI, JMM, AAP, CPI(ML)L, National Conference, Muslim League, Kerala Congress (M), VCK, RSP, MMK, Forward Bloc and KMDK attended the meeting.
The leaders who attended the meeting included Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Sharad Pawar, MK Stalin, Akhilesh Yadav, Abhishek Banerjee, Tejashwi Yadav, Sitaram Yechury, Sanjay Raut Shiv Sena (UBT), D Raja, Kalpana Soren, Sanjay Singh, Dipankar Bhattacharya, N K Premachandran and G Devarajan.
