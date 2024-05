Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Your complete guide to Lok Sabha elections Phase 3

1. Gandhinagar, Gujarat: Union Home Minister Amit Shah is seeking re-election against Congress leader Sonal Patel.

2. Guna, Madhya Pradesh: Union Civil Aviation Minister and BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia is up against the Congress' Rao Yadvendra Singh.

3. Vidisha, Madhya Pradesh: Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is contesting against Congress candidate Pratap Bhanu Sharma.

4. Baramati, Maharashtra: NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule, daughter of Sharad Pawar, will face her sister-in-law Sunetra Pawar, wife of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

5. Anantnag-Rajouri, Jammu and Kashmir: Former CM Mehbooba Mufti (PDP) is up against National Conference (NC) candidate Mian Altaf.

6. Mainpuri, Uttar Pradesh: Dimple Yadav, wife of Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, will face off against BJP minister Jaiveer Singh and Shiv Prasad Yadav of Bahujan Samaj Party.

7. Rajgarh, Madhya Pradesh: Congress leader Digvijaya Singh is up against incumbent BJP MP Rodmal Nagar.

8. Dharwad, Karnataka: Union Minister and incumbent MP Pralhad Joshi is contesting against Congress's Vinod Asooti.

9. Shimoga, Karnataka: BJP's incumbent MP BY Raghavendra, son of former CM B S Yediyurappa, will face Congress's Geetha Shivarajkumar, wife of Sandalwood superstar Shivarajkumar.

10. Dhubri, Assam: All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) President Badruddin Ajmal is up against Congress' Rakibul Hussain and Asom Gana Parishad's Zabed Islam.