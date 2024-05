Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Your complete guide to Phase 4 of polls

The 2024 Lok Sabha elections, which began on April 19, are scheduled to continue till June 1, with the final results on June 4. Voting is to be conducted in a total of seven phases. On May 13, the fourth phase of voting will take place, covering 96 constituencies from 10 States.

All the constituencies in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana will be voting in a single phase on May 13.

Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls for 175 constituencies will also be held on this day.