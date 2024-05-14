Lok Sabha Elections 22024 | Opposition's so-called bastions in Haryana will be smashed this time too: BJP's Sonipat candidate

Badoli (61), the sitting MLA from Rai Assembly segment in Sonipat, claimed the BJP is getting overwhelming support from the people who want to see Narendra Modi as prime minister for the third time.
About Sonipat and Rohtak considered as bastions of the Congress and the Hooda family, he said, "You saw what happened last time. This time too, these so-called bastions will be smashed."
"The BJP will register big wins both from Sonipat and Rohtak as well as on the other eight seats," the BJP candidate said and exuded confidence that in Sonipat, his party will have leads in all the nine assembly segments under it.
In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Congress leader and former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda entered the fray from Sonipat but lost to BJP candidate Ramesh Chander Kaushik.
Kaushik was denied re-nomination this time and the BJP fielded Badoli in his place.
From Rohtak, Hooda's son Deepender Singh Hooda had failed to retain the seat, which was also won by BJP's Arvind Sharma, who is seeking re-election.
In the 2019 parliamentary elections, the BJP had won all 10 seats with big margins.
Badoli said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's election rally in Gohana on May 18 will 'give a big boost to our campaign in the entire state'. Notably, Gohana, which is in Sonipat, is located in the vicinity of Rohtak and Karnal parliamentary constituencies.
About his own campaign, Badoli told PTI that it is going very well, and people are appreciating the developmental works done by the Modi government as well as the BJP dispensation in Haryana.
He claimed that in the polling, his Congress rival Satpal Brahmachari would finish at the third spot.
Both BJP and Congress have fielded non-Jat faces in the Jat-dominated Sonipat constituency.
However, Congress candidate Brahmachari claimed that he would register an emphatic win from Sonipat. He said people have not still forgotten what farmers had to face during their agitation against now-repealed farm laws.
"About 750 farmers sacrificed their lives, but till today their issues have not been resolved. The government has failed to redress their issues," he said, adding there are several other sections including youth and women who are unhappy with the BJP government.
"The I.N.D.I.A. bloc is getting good support all across and it will form the next government at the Centre," he said.
Voting for the 10 Lok Sabha seats in Haryana will be held in the sixth of the seven-phase general elections on May 25.