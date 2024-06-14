Lok Sabha Elections | Ajit Pawar, Bhujbal say 'all is well' amid NCP's dismal poll result, RS nomination

Mumbai: Amid rumblings within the NCP, deputy chief minister and chief Ajit Pawar broke his silence and asserted that Chhagan Bhujbal was not upset over being ignored in Lok Sabha and denied berth in the Rajya Sabha.

Bhujbal, on his part, came to the defence of Pawar, the party president, saying that the latter cannot be held responsible for the electoral defeat of the NCP and the Maha Yuti dispensation.

The developments in the NCP gathered momentum after the party decided to send Pawar’s wife Sunetra Pawar to the Rajya Sabha.

Sunetra Pawar was defeated in the Lok Sabha polls from Baramati by sitting MP Supriya Sule, the daughter of NCP (SP) supremo Sharad Pawar, who is Ajit Pawar’s uncle and mentor.

“Bhujbal is not upset….he himself has clarified on this. Sunil Tatkare (NCP Maharashtra unit president) and working president Praful Patel also clarified on it. Some people are making an issue out of it," Pawar said.

“The decision about nomination was taken by the parliamentary board and after that papers were filed,” he said.