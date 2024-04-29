Lok Sabha Elections | BJP wants over 400 seats to help RSS succeed in abolishing reservation: Congress

In another post, Ramesh said, "Today in Patan, Gujarat, Rahul Gandhi brought out a copy of the Constitution of India and promised to uphold and protect it at all costs in full public view. The Indian National Congress is the true party of nationalism, constitutionalism, and justice - and we will never compromise on these principles."

Addressing a press conference at the AICC headquarters, Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate said that the country has seen through the 'sinister plot' of trying to amend the Constitution and doing away with reservation because that has been the core philosophy of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).