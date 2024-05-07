Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionsindia

Lok Sabha Elections: People in Karnataka throng polling booths to cast their votes in Phase 3

In Karnataka, democracy came alive as voters turned out in good numbers to cast their ballots in the third phase of the Lok Sabha Election. With enthusiasm and determination, voters queued up at polling stations to exercise their franchise. Here's a glimpse of the voters.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 07 May 2024, 09:47 IST
Last Updated : 07 May 2024, 09:47 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
People show their ID cards as they wait in queue to cast their votes at a polling station during the third phase of Lok Sabha polls, in Karnataka.

People show their ID cards as they wait in queue to cast their votes at a polling station during the third phase of Lok Sabha polls, in Karnataka.

Credit: X/@ceo_karnataka

ADVERTISEMENT
People wait in queues to cast their votes at a polling station during the third phase of Lok Sabha polls, in Hubballi.

People wait in queues to cast their votes at a polling station during the third phase of Lok Sabha polls, in Hubballi.

Credit: PTI

Women voters in Lambani traditional dress at the polling station, Nelliharavi in Kalghatgi taluk of Dharwad.

Women voters in Lambani traditional dress at the polling station, Nelliharavi in Kalghatgi taluk of Dharwad.

Credit: DH Photo

TR Hugar and family members show their inked finger after casting their votes at Nandigavi in Harihar taluk of Davangere district.

TR Hugar and family members show their inked finger after casting their votes at Nandigavi in Harihar taluk of Davangere district.

Credit: DH Photo

As many as 96 members of the Koppad family cast their votes at Noolvi village in Hubballi Rural taluk.

As many as 96 members of the Koppad family cast their votes at Noolvi village in Hubballi Rural taluk.

Credit: DH Photo

Renavva Jalapannavar (on the wheelchair) being helped to reach the polling station at the Government Higher Primary Boys' School at Kusugal village in Hubballi (Rural) taluk.

Renavva Jalapannavar (on the wheelchair) being helped to reach the polling station at the Government Higher Primary Boys' School at Kusugal village in Hubballi (Rural) taluk.

Credit: DH Photo

Shivamogga district in-charge minister Madhu Bangarappa stands in a queue to cast his vote with his wife at Kubatur in Sorab taluk.

Shivamogga district in-charge minister Madhu Bangarappa stands in a queue to cast his vote with his wife at Kubatur in Sorab taluk.

Credit: DH Photo

BJP leader Jagadish Shettar and his family members show their inked fingers after casting their votes at Visvesvaraya Nagar polling station during the third phase of Lok Sabha polls, in Belgaum.

BJP leader Jagadish Shettar and his family members show their inked fingers after casting their votes at Visvesvaraya Nagar polling station during the third phase of Lok Sabha polls, in Belgaum.

Credit: PTI

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Radhabai Kharge show their ink-marked finger after casting their vote during the third phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Kalaburagi.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Radhabai Kharge show their ink-marked finger after casting their vote during the third phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Kalaburagi.

Credit: X/@kharge

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 07 May 2024, 09:47 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaLok Sabha electionsVoteLok Sabha Elections 2024

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT