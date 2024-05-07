Lok Sabha Elections: People in Karnataka throng polling booths to cast their votes in Phase 3

People show their ID cards as they wait in queue to cast their votes at a polling station during the third phase of Lok Sabha polls, in Karnataka.
People wait in queues to cast their votes at a polling station during the third phase of Lok Sabha polls, in Hubballi.
Women voters in Lambani traditional dress at the polling station, Nelliharavi in Kalghatgi taluk of Dharwad.
TR Hugar and family members show their inked finger after casting their votes at Nandigavi in Harihar taluk of Davangere district.
As many as 96 members of the Koppad family cast their votes at Noolvi village in Hubballi Rural taluk.
Renavva Jalapannavar (on the wheelchair) being helped to reach the polling station at the Government Higher Primary Boys' School at Kusugal village in Hubballi (Rural) taluk.
Shivamogga district in-charge minister Madhu Bangarappa stands in a queue to cast his vote with his wife at Kubatur in Sorab taluk.
BJP leader Jagadish Shettar and his family members show their inked fingers after casting their votes at Visvesvaraya Nagar polling station during the third phase of Lok Sabha polls, in Belgaum.
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Radhabai Kharge show their ink-marked finger after casting their vote during the third phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Kalaburagi.
Published 07 May 2024, 09:47 IST