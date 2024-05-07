Lok Sabha Elections: People across India queue up to cast their votes in Phase 3

First time voters show their fingers marked with indelible ink after casting vote for the third phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Kamrup, Assam.
Manvender Vashist Lav
Women voters arrive to cast their vote for the third phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh.
People wait in queues to cast their votes at a polling station during the third phase of Lok Sabha polls, in Hubballi, Karnataka.
People show their ink-marked fingers after casting vote during the third phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Budaun, Uttar Pradesh.
Voters wait in queues at a polling station during the third phase of Lok Sabha polls, in Guwahati.
Transgender voters show their inked fingers during the third phase of Lok Sabha polls, in Kheda, Gujarat.
Credit: X/@collectorkheda
People wait in queues to cast their votes at a polling station during the third phase of Lok Sabha polls, in Karnataka.
People wait to cast their vote for the third phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Agra.
People wait to cast their vote during the third phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh.
Young voters show their fingers marked with indelible ink after casting their vote for the third phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Bhopal.
Published 07 May 2024, 09:19 IST