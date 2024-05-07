Home
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Lok Sabha Elections: People across India queue up to cast their votes in Phase 3

From bustling urban centres to remote rural villages, the spirit of democracy resonated as people from all walks of life participated in the third phase of the Lok Sabha elections. Voters were seen braving the scorching sun and long queues to cast their votes. Check out the photos.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 07 May 2024, 09:19 IST
Last Updated : 07 May 2024, 09:19 IST

First time voters show their fingers marked with indelible ink after casting vote for the third phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Kamrup, Assam.

Credit: PTI

Women voters arrive to cast their vote for the third phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh.

Manvender Vashist Lav
People wait in queues to cast their votes at a polling station during the third phase of Lok Sabha polls, in Hubballi, Karnataka.

Credit: PTI

People show their ink-marked fingers after casting vote during the third phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Budaun, Uttar Pradesh.

Credit: PTI

Voters wait in queues at a polling station during the third phase of Lok Sabha polls, in Guwahati.

Credit: PTI

Transgender voters show their inked fingers during the third phase of Lok Sabha polls, in Kheda, Gujarat.

Credit: X/@collectorkheda

People wait in queues to cast their votes at a polling station during the third phase of Lok Sabha polls, in Karnataka.

Credit: X/@ceo_karnataka

People wait to cast their vote for the third phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Agra.

Credit: PTI

People wait to cast their vote during the third phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh.

Credit: PTI

Young voters show their fingers marked with indelible ink after casting their vote for the third phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Bhopal.

Credit: PTI

Published 07 May 2024, 09:19 IST
India NewsLok Sabha electionsLok Sabha Elections 2024

