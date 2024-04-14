Lok Sabha Elections 2024: CAA, development debates keep Assam poll pot boiling

Guwahati: As soon as the Centre announced the framing of rules for the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Act in March, a bitter battle of narratives commenced in Assam, setting the stage for the ensuing Lok Sabha elections.

The anti-CAA agitators roared in protest as Union Home Minister Amit Shah told in public that the CAA is a law of the land and no one can stop it.

"The CAA is not acceptable, will never be accepted," leaders of anti-CAA organisations including the influential All Assam Students' Union (AASU), announced.