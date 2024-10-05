<p>Welcome to Season 3 of 'Cuisines of Karnataka'!</p><p>We kickstart this season with a traditional dessert that holds a special place in Karnataka's festivals – Sajjige.</p><p>This divine dish is offered as naivedyam during the auspicious Satyanarayana Pooja, where devotees eagerly await a taste.</p><p>Sajjige, made from fine semolina, bananas, and dry fruits, is not only a delicious prasada but also a delightful accompaniment to upma or uppittu, a popular snack from Karnataka.</p>.<p>In this episode, veteran actor and renowned chef Sihi Kahi Chandru shares his expert tips to prepare the perfect Sajjige – soft, flavorful, and melt-in-your-mouth.</p><p>Learn how to master this essential festive treat just in time for the pooja season.</p><p>Watch now and bring the flavours of Karnataka to your kitchen! </p>