Lok Sabha elections 2024| 1 in 7 candidates in second phase have serious criminal cases, 1 in 3 are crorepatis

The average assets of candidates contesting in the upcoming elections stand at Rs 5.17 crore. Among the major parties, the Congress candidates report the highest average assets at Rs 39.70 crore, followed by BJP candidates at Rs 24.68 crore, SP at Rs 17.34 crore, Shiv Sena (UBT) at Rs 12.81 crore, Shiv Sena at Rs 7.54 crore, Trinamool Congress at Rs 4.16 crore, JD(U) at Rs 3.31 crore, CPI(M) at Rs 2.29 crore, and CPI at Rs 78.44 lakh.

Among the wealthiest candidates in this phase are Congress' Mandya nominee Star Chandru with assets worth Rs 622.97 crore, Bangalore Rural candidate D K Suresh with Rs 593.05 crore, and BJP's Mathura candidate Hema Malini with Rs 278.93 crore in assets.

On the other end of the spectrum, an independent candidate in Nanded with assets worth just Rs 500 is among the candidates with the least declared assets, followed by Rajeswari K R from Kasaragod with Rs 1,000 and Adv. Pruthvi Samrat Mukundrao Dipwansh from Amravati with Rs 1,400.

Other details

Education:

533: Between Class 5 and 12

574: Graduate or above

37: Diploma

37: Just literate

8: Illiterates

3: Not Given

Age

363: 25-40 years

578: 41-60 years

249: 61-80 years

2: Above 80 years

(Source: Association for Democratic Rights)