Lok Sabha polls 2024: 42 file nominations for first phase in Bengal

Kolkata: Altogether 42 candidates, including Union minister Nisith Pramanik, filed their nominations for the first phase of polling in three Lok Sabha constituencies of West Bengal on April 19, an official said.
On the last day of filing of nominations on Wednesday, 17 people submitted their papers for the constituencies of Cooch Behar, Alipurduar and Jalpaiguri - all in the northern part of the state.
Besides Pramanik, TMC nominee Jagadish Chandra Barma Basunia was among the 18 candidates to file their nominations for the Cooch Behar Lok Sabha constituency, the official said.
In Alipurduar, TMC candidate Prakash Chik Baraik and BJP nominee Manoj Tigga, who is a party MLA from Madarihat, were among 11 contestants who submitted their nomination papers.
A total of 13 candidates filed their nominations in Jalpaiguri. Of them, the key ones include BJP's Jayanta Kumar Roy and Nirmal Chandra Roy of the TMC.
The scrutiny of the nomination papers will be held on March 28 and the last date of withdrawal of candidature is March 30, he added.
(Published 28 March 2024, 06:11 IST)