Lok Sabha polls 2024: West Bengal to vote in all seven phases

The BJP made significant inroads into West Bengal politics after their dramatic improvement in the 2019 polls from the one in 2014, when they had only managed to secure two seats in the state with a vote percentage of 17 per cent. In 2019, their vote share more than doubled to 40.6 per cent.

The Election Commission has declared six of West Bengal's 42 Lok Sabha constituencies as "financially sensitive", and directed investigative agencies of the state and the Centre to keep a constant vigil on them.

These six constituencies are Darjeeling, Malda Uttar, Malda Dakshin, Asansol, Bangaon and Kolkata North, he said.

"A huge amount of money was seized from these constituencies during previous elections. A large quantity of liquor was also confiscated from here. Going by these records, these constituencies have been declared financially sensitive," an official told PTI.

The EC also appointed expenditure observers for Cooch Behar, Alipurduar and Jalpaiguri, which are going to the polls in the first phase on April 19.

On Tuesday, March 19, the EC removed Vivek Sahay as West Bengal DGP, less than 24 hours after naming him for the post, and directed the state government to appoint Sanjoy Mukherjee, a year junior to Sahay in the IPS cadre, in his place.