Lok Sabha Polls 2024 | 'Cheapfakes', not deepfakes, spread election lies in India

New Delhi: India's election was in full swing when hundreds of social media users shared a video that appeared to show Home Minister Amit Shah saying the ruling party wanted to scrap a quota system aimed at undoing centuries of caste discrimination.

The controversial comments caused a brief furore before fact-checkers stepped in and declared the video a fake that had been made using old footage that was doctored with the help of basic editing tools - a so-called cheapfake.

In the run-up to the ongoing election, the results of which are due on June 4, politicians and digital rights groups voiced concern that voters could be swayed by misinformation contained in AI-driven "deepfake" videos.