<p>Bengaluru: Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Thursday directed officials to dispose of e-khata applications within two days and announced 10 passport-style citizen service centres to streamline property records in Bengaluru. </p>.<p>Speaking to reporters, he said 60% of e-khatas were now being issued within 24 hours, while 9.31 lakh of the 9.34 lakh applications received so far had been processed. </p>.<p>Regarding conversion from 'B' khata to 'A' khata, Shivakumar said around 7,000 applicants had submitted requests but were required to provide property sketches. He instructed officials to visit sites and prepare sketches themselves. The Greater Bengaluru Authority and five municipal corporations have been directed to approve 'B' khata to 'A' khata conversions within 15 days. </p>.<p>To improve citizen services, Shivakumar announced 10 citizen-friendly khata service centres along the lines of Passport Seva Kendras, with one centre per zone. These centres will provide all khata-related services under one roof and will become operational by March 31. </p>