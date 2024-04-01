JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionsindia

Lok Sabha polls 2024: Congress leaders discuss candidates for Telangana, Andhra Pradesh

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and former party chief Sonia Gandhi along with senior party leaders from the respective states were present during the central election committee (CEC) meeting at the AICC headquarters.
Last Updated 01 April 2024, 08:33 IST

Follow Us

New Delhi: Top Congress leaders on Monday discussed the names of Lok Sabha candidates for Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and former party chief Sonia Gandhi along with senior party leaders from the respective states were present during the central election committee (CEC) meeting at the AICC headquarters.

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Andhra Pradesh PCC chief Y S Sharmila were present during the separate meetings, besides AICC general secretary K C Venugopal.

CEC members Madhusudan Mistry, Amee Yagnik and K J George were also present at the meeting.

The seven-phase Lok Sabha polls will begin on April 19.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 01 April 2024, 08:33 IST)
India NewsCongressIndian PoliticsTelanganaAndhra PradeshLok Sabha Elections 2024

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT