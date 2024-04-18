Lok Sabha polls 2024: Despite women representation advocacy, PDP's Mehbooba Mufti sole female candidate contesting from J&K's Anantnag

Srinagar: Despite Jammu and Kashmir’s rich tapestry of talented women leaders, the major political parties, including the National Conference (NC), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and Congress, have fielded no female candidates for the upcoming parliamentary elections.

Amidst the predominantly male-dominated candidates from various parties, People's Democratic Party (PDP) president and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti is the sole female candidate contesting from Anantnag Lok Sabha seat.

According to official figures out of the total 86.93 lakh registered voters in Jammu and Kashmir this time, women make up 42.58 lakh electorate or roughly 49 percent. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were only two women contestants against 61 males. Similarly, in 2014 Assembly elections, out of 831 contestants only 28 were women.