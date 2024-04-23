Lok Sabha polls 2024 | Fadnavis split Sena fearing arrest in phone-tapping case; will reopen cases once government changes, says Sanjay Raut

Asserting that the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Centre will be defeated in the Lok Sabha polls, he said, adding that the new dispensation will probe cases against BJP leaders and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde which were closed.