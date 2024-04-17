Lok Sabha polls 2024: First time voters seek jobs, education, religious harmony in elections

Kolkata/New Delhi: For 20-year-old Roushan Kumar, who sells flowers for a living in West Bengal, more jobs and better education are priorities. And the first-time voter wants to pick a government that will provide just that.

The Lok Sabha elections which will be starting on April 19, are the world's largest electoral exercise with more than 18 million people voting for the first time.

While polls project that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will win a third term, new voters like Kumar are determined to make their voices count.

"I will vote for a party that works for development in education. I will vote for a party that will provide employment – so that there are jobs," Kumar, a Modi supporter, told Reuters.

Kumar's priorities match many his age. Rising tensions between religious groups, inflation and lack of jobs were the top concerns emerging from PM Modi's decade-long rule, according to a survey of 1,290 first-time voters in New Delhi by pollsters CSDS-Lokniti.

Nearly two-thirds of those polled said that they would vote for PM Modi's BJP given the government's strong record of economic growth, amid a sense of pride over construction of the massive Hindu Ram temple.