Lok Sabha polls 2024: How NDA and opposition performed in 2019

New Delhi: When voters queue up to vote in 102 Lok Sabha constituencies in the first phase of elections on Friday, the challenge before both the ruling BJP and the Opposition I.N.D.I.A bloc is to improve their performance five years ago when they shared the spoils.

The NDA bagged 51 of the 102 poll-bound seats with BJP bagging the maximum of 40 then while the Opposition bloc too won the same numbers though Samajwadi Party and BSP contested outside Congress alliance.

However this time, RLP and AIADMK, which won one seat each in alliance with BJP, are not part of the NDA. RLP has joined hands with the I.N.D.I.A bloc and its chief Hanuman Beniwal is seeking reelection from Rajasthan’s Nagaur while AIADMK is fighting both the coalitions in Tamil Nadu.

While BJP tops the list with 40 seats, its allies LJP won two seats and JD(U) one in Bihar while Shiv Sena bagged one in Maharashtra. North-East parties NPF, NPP, NDPP, MNF and SKM too won one each seat.

In the Opposition, DMK was the lead player with 24 seats followed by Congress 15, CPI(M) and CPI 2 each and VCK, Muslim League and NCP won one each. BSP had won three and SP two in alliance in UP.

In the first phase of polling this time, the I.N.D.I.A bloc is hoping to repeat the 38-1 score in Tamil Nadu if not improve it though AIADMK and BJP are leaving no stone unturned to restrict the DMK-led coalition in Tamil Nadu.