Lok Sabha polls 2024 | In Andhra's silk hub, weavers' cry for help echoes through election season

"The state government has stopped providing the annual subsidy of Rs 24,000 that we once relied upon to offset the rising costs of silk and zari.' According to weavers, silk prices have more than doubled to Rs 5,600 per kg now from Rs 2,600 per kg in 2011. Even the price of pure zari has gone up to Rs 5,000 for half a kilo from Rs 1,200 in 2011.