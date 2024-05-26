Lok Sabha Polls 2024 | 'I.N.D.I.A. bloc will amend Constitution to provide reservation to Muslims,' claims PM Modi

Mirzapur (UP): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday branded the opposition I.N.D.I.A. bloc as "communal and casteist," and claimed they have decided to change the Constitution to provide reservation to Muslims.

"While the SP-Congress is dedicated to a vote bank, Modi is dedicated to the rights of the backward and the poor," the prime minister said addressing a poll meeting in support of NDA alliance partner Apna Dal's candidate from Mirzapur Lok Sabha seat Anupriya Patel and Robertsganj Lok Sabha seat Rinki Kol.