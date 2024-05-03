Lok Sabha polls 2024 | Kharge toils hard to turn the tide in Gulbarga through son-in-law in tough contest

Seeking to strike an emotional chord with the people of his home constituency Gulbarga, Kharge during a public meeting here last month said, "If you miss your vote this time (if you don't vote for the Congress candidate), I will think that I don’t have any place here for me and I could not win your heart."

"Whether you vote for us (Congress) or not, but at least come to my funeral if you think that I have worked for Kalaburagi," the Congress veteran appealed.