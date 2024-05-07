Lok Sabha polls 2024 | Maha Yuti dropped dozen MPs, Maha Vikas Aghadi just one

Mumbai: Halfway into the 2024 Lok Sabha five-phase polls in Maharashtra, the battlelines are fully drawn but what becomes clear is that the BJP-led Maha Yuti (NDA) dropped a dozen of their sitting MPs.

The Congress-spearheaded Maha Vikas Aghadi (I.N.D.I.A.) replaced one sitting MP for health reasons while fielded one in place of an MP who passed away.

As the BJP-led NDA has set a target of 400-plus seats, the Maha Yuti comprising the saffron national party and its two key allies - Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar-led NCP - does not want to take any chances vis-a-vis the goal of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.