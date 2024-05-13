Lok Sabha Polls 2024 | NCP (SP) files complaint with EC after CCTVs shut down at godown storing Baramati EVMs

The EVMs from across the constituency were shifted to the secure strongroom till the counting of votes scheduled on 4 June.

“After the polling of Baramati, the CCTV in a godown where the EVMs are kept was switched off for 45 minutes this morning. It is suspicious that the CCTV is switched off where a very important thing like an EVM is kept. Also, this is a big lapse. When the election representatives contacted the concerned authorities and administration, no satisfactory answers were received. Apart from this, the technician is also not available at the said place,” Supriya Sule posted on X and tagged the Election Commission of India.

"The Election Commission should immediately take notice of this and announce the reasons why the CCTV was closed. Apart from this, appropriate action should be taken against those responsible for the incident,” she said.

Meanwhile, Baramati Returning Officer Kavita Dwivedi said that the issue has been probed. “While the electrician was working, a cable was cut briefly…all data of the said period is intact…all CCTVs are working,” she said.