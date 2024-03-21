Lok Sabha polls 2024: No clarity over scrapping of Form M for migrant Kashmiri voters

Srinagar: As Election Commission (EC) has already issued notification for first phase of Lok Sabha polls, there is no clarity over the demand of migrant voters from Kashmir over scrapping of filing Form M and simplification of postal ballot system to exercise their franchise.

Over the years, the migrant voters from the valley have been demanding that the cumbersome process of filing Form M should be done away with as it becomes difficult for them to exercise their right to vote.

Through this process, the migrant voters, mainly from the displaced Kashmiri Pandit community, have to apply for transfer of his or her vote from Kashmir to a polling station outside the Valley. The migrants, who seek to vote in transitory camps set up outside the Valley in Jammu, Udhampur and Delhi have to fill and submit the Form M before exercising their right to vote.