Lok Sabha polls 2024: Rajput community's stir against Rupala won't ignite old rivalry with Patidars in Gujarat, say experts

Addressing a small gathering in Rajkot on March 22, Rupala remarked that erstwhile 'maharajas' succumbed to the persecution of foreign rulers as well as the Britishers. The Union minister further said these 'maharajas' broke bread with these rulers and also married off their daughters to them.