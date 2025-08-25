Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

Delhi CM attack case: Second accused nabbed

Tahseen Syed, a friend of prime accused Sakriya Rajeshbhai Khimji (41), was brought to Delhi from Gujarat's Rajkot on Friday night for further questioning and was made to confront Khimji to verify facts, police said earlier.
Last Updated : 24 August 2025, 19:56 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 August 2025, 19:56 IST
India NewsDelhiRekha Gupta

Follow us on :

Follow Us