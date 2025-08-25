Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

Delhi woman dies under suspicious circumstances; father says she was harassed for dowry

According to the FIR, the deceased, identified as Komal alias Varsha, was living with her husband Aman in Badu Sarai area, after their marriage on April 16 this year.
Last Updated : 24 August 2025, 19:57 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 August 2025, 19:57 IST
India NewsDelhidowry

Follow us on :

Follow Us