Lok Sabha Polls 2024 | Security forces thwart Maoist bid to block voter access to polling booths in Jharkhand's Singhbhum

Chaibasa: Security forces on Monday thwarted an attempt by Maoists to obstruct voter access to polling booths by felling a tree and blocking a road leading to remote Sonapi and Morangponga areas of West Singhbhum district, officials said.

"We received reports of Maoists blocking a road with a felled tree near Sonapi to hinder voters from reaching booth numbers 24 and 25 in Chotanagar police station area, which collectively accommodate 1,522 voters. We ensured that voters were able to cast their ballots, resulting in a turnout of 50.94% and 15.43% respectively in these two booths by 10:30 am," West Singhbhum deputy commissioner and district election officer Kuldeep Chaudhary told PTI.

Over the past few days, the Election Commission had dispatched polling parties via trains and helicopters in Maoist-hit Singhbhum region, many areas of which are set to witness polling for the first time or after several decades.