Lok Sabha polls 2024: Siddaramaiah and D K Shivakumar send out the same message

Bengaluru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy, D K Shivakumar, on Monday opened up on the top job battle, an issue that has been flaring up now and then giving the Congress the jitters, and one which could be settled after the Lok Sabha polls.
On Monday, both Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar sent a clear message to their voters, revealing the stakes in the upcoming election.
“Do you want me or not?” Siddaramaiah asked his voters in Varuna, the Assembly segment he represents. It falls under the Chamarajanagar Lok Sabha constituency.
Siddaramaiah said Congress should gain a lead of at least 60,000 votes in Varuna. “If that happens, I’ll be happy. Nobody will be able to touch me," he said.
Siddaramaiah said Varuna was his “lucky” constituency. “In 2013, I won here by a margin of 30,000 votes and I became the CM. Last year, I won by more than 48,000 votes, and I became CM for the second time,” he said.
About 50 km away from Varuna, Shivakumar made his pitch to voters in Mandya, the bastion of Vokkaligas, his community.
“Let me tell you: you had me in mind and gave Congress the highest number of seats in Mandya (in the Assembly election). Your wish will not fall flat. Don't worry about it,” Shivakumar said.
In the Assembly polls last year, the Congress swept Mandya by winning six out of eight constituencies that fall under the Lok Sabha seat. This was apparently due to consolidation of Vokkaliga votes to see Shivakumar become the CM.
The last time a Vokkaliga became the CM in the Congress was in 1999 when SM Krishna sat in the hot seat, a fact Shivakumar repeatedly stressed during his Assembly campaigns.
On Monday, Shivakumar continued to seek the support of Vokkaligas, the dominant community in the Old Mysuru region. “The Congress has fielded eight Vokkaligas and six women. I've taken this big decision as the Karnataka Congress president,” he said.
Earlier this year, Siddaramaiah's son Dr Yathindra said this father can complete a full five-year term "without any hindrance" if the Congress wins big in the state. Late last month, Congress lawmaker S R Srinivas (Vasu), a former minister, said Siddaramaiah will lost his job if the party fails to overtake BJP in the seats tally.
In May last year, one-upmanship between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar resulted in a week-long drama on who should become the CM. Siddaramaiah was chosen amid a rumoured power-sharing agreement, as per which Shivakumar will take the reins in a midterm change.
