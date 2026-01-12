Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Shiv Sena moves Bombay HC against ex-Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar over 'false' nomination form

Shah, in her plea, filed through lawyer Kalpesh Joshi, sought a direction from the HC to the Returning Officer to declare Pednekar's form as illegal, invalid and improper and to reject it.
Last Updated : 12 January 2026, 10:32 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 January 2026, 10:32 IST
India NewsMumbaiIndian PoliticsMaharashtraBombay High CourtShiv Sena (UBT)Kishori Pednekar

Follow us on :

Follow Us