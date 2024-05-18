Lok Sabha Polls 2024 | Though Congress' Raebareli fortress seems impregnable, BJP goes all out

The former Congress president, who suffered a shock defeat at the hands of the BJP's high-profile minister Smriti Irani in the nearby family pocket borough Amethi, is up against the BJP's Dinesh Pratap Singh.

"Yahan toh panja chalta hai, yeh Gandhi family ka garh hai. Koi bhi candidate ho, Gandhi parivar hi jeetega. Yahan sirf margin ki baat hai (The Congress' hand symbol prevails here as this is the Gandhi family stronghold. Whoever the candidate, the Gandhi family will win from here, the only question here is about the margin of victory)," said rickshaw puller Sonu Pandey.

Ravinder Singh, a toy shop owner, agreed. In his view, Rahul Gandhi will "sail through" from here as the bond with the Gandhi family is above other things.

"Last time, there was a different sentiment prevailing in the country and still Sonia ji won by over 1,67,000 votes. So this time Rahul should have it easy. The only point of interest is the margin," he told PTI.

There is a flip side too.

Several BJP voters say the Ram temple sentiment may give the ruling party a fillip but are also aware of the herculean task at hand and concede that it is a daunting electoral contest for Dinesh Singh, who lost to Sonia Gandhi in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Alok Singh, a taxi driver in Raebareli city, said he will vote for the BJP. After all, it was only under the Modi rule that the Ram temple was constructed after centuries, he said. However, he also concedes that a victory for the BJP from here seems a difficult prospect.

"Though I am a BJP supporter and voter as I feel the Gandhis have ruled here for a long time and development that should have come has not happened, I don't want to be under any illusion... 99 per cent Rahul will win," he told PTI.

The party's move of fielding Rahul Gandhi from Raebareli instead of Amethi was seen by many as motivated by the fact that this is a relatively safer seat. Whether or not that was the party's motivation, the seat certainly has all the trappings of a Gandhi family fortress with most people vouching for the century-old ties between the Nehru-Gandhi clan and people of the area.

'Raebareli ke Rahul' has been the Congress catchphrase for his campaign here and the party has been stressing on the emotive connection going back generations.

On Friday, a campaign finale of sorts ahead of the May 20 elections, Sonia Gandhi addressed a rally and issued an emotional appeal.

"I am entrusting my son to you. Treat him like your own as you treated me. Rahul will never disappoint you," she said at a large public rally in the constituency she represented for 20 years with Rahul by her side.

Also at the rally was her daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Though Rahul Gandhi and BJP's Dinesh Singh are battling it out at the hustings, much of the spotlight is on the Congress general secretary who is leading her party's charge in her family's electoral fortress.

Going by the adage, once bitten twice shy, the Congress does not want to leave anything to chance after the Amethi defeat last time.

Priyanka Gandhi has indeed run a spirited campaign in both Raebareli and nearby Amethi, where Gandhi family aide Kishori Lal Sharma is taking on the BJP's high-profile minister Smriti Irani.

In her campaign speeches here, she makes it a point to evoke the 103-year-old bond between the Nehru-Gandhi family, dating back to 1921 when Jawaharlal Nehru visited the area and the people.

The BJP is putting up a tough fight too.

It knows the importance of being persistent as the nearby Amethi constituency had shown last time and is going all out to breach the fortress with Home Minister Amit Shah visiting the constituency twice in less than a week to campaign for Singh.

Singh has also been targeting the Gandhi family during the campaign and maintains that the Gandhis are not unbeatable here.

Sonia Gandhi fought on a Congress ticket but the SP, BSP and Apna Dal (Kamerawadi) faction supported her and she fought as the representative of four parties, Singh told PTI.

"Rahul Gandhi does not have the support of the parties that Sonia Gandhi did," he said.

Voices from the ground indicate that the free ration scheme and 'pucca' houses for the poor have also gotten traction.

Harilal, another battery-operated rickshaw driver, said, "We are getting free ration. I also got a pucca house. I don't know who will win but I will vote for the BJP."

The BJP is determined to cause an upset but it seems a daunting task in light of the emotive connect of the Gandhi family with the electorate here.

Raebareli constituency comprises Bachhrawan, Harchandpur, Raebareli, Sareni, and Unchahar assembly segments.

Voting for the Amethi and Raebareli constituencies will take place on May 20 and the votes will be counted on June 4 along with the rest of the country.