Lok Sabha polls 2024: Uttar Pradesh to vote in all seven phases from April 19 to June 1

As the first of the seven-phase 2024 Lok Sabha elections went underway on Wednesday with the Election Commission issuing notification to begin the nomination process, here is a look at how the political parties fared in the 2019 parliamentary polls in the key state of Uttar Pradesh.

In a state that sends 80 MPs to the Lok Sabha, the BJP bagged 62 seats and its ally Apna Dal got two in the last general elections. The Congress managed just one seat, with Sonia Gandhi retaining Raebareli.

The Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party had forged an alliance with the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) supporting them. But they did not fare well. BSP got 10 seats, the SP five while the RLD drew a blank.