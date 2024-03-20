Lok Sabha polls 2024: Uttar Pradesh to vote in all seven phases from April 19 to June 1

The Lok Sabha elections in Uttar Prdesh will be held in all seven phases starting from from April 19 to June 1 . Kerala has a total of 80 Lok Sabha constituencies.
All of these eighty seats will go for election on Apr 19, Apr 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25 and June 1.
The state has around 14,40,61,892 eligible voters and the results will be declared on June 4.
As the first of the seven-phase 2024 Lok Sabha elections went underway on Wednesday with the Election Commission issuing notification to begin the nomination process, here is a look at how the political parties fared in the 2019 parliamentary polls in the key state of Uttar Pradesh.
In a state that sends 80 MPs to the Lok Sabha, the BJP bagged 62 seats and its ally Apna Dal got two in the last general elections. The Congress managed just one seat, with Sonia Gandhi retaining Raebareli.
The Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party had forged an alliance with the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) supporting them. But they did not fare well. BSP got 10 seats, the SP five while the RLD drew a blank.
The vote percentage of the BJP was 49.6 per cent, BSP 19.26 per cent, SP 17.96 per cent, Congress 6.31 per cent, and Apna Dal (S) 1.01 per cent votes.
Like this time, the Lok Sabha elections in 2019 too were held in seven phases with voting in Uttar Pradesh held in all phases.
Along with Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and West Bengal will also undergo voting throughout all seven phases, distinguishing them from other states.
