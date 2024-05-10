Lok Sabha Polls 2024 | 'What about Modi’s daily goof-ups?': Congress distances itself from Aiyar's old 'engage with Pakistan' remark

New Delhi: Former MP Mani Shankar Aiyar's remarks in an “old video” on the need to engage in dialogue with Pakistan, citing its possession of an “atom bomb,” triggered a controversy. On Friday, the BJP alleged that Rahul Gandhi's “ideology” was on full display while the Congress “completely dissociates itself from and totally disagrees with” him.
Simultaneously, Congress deplored the use of “old videos” to deflect attention from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “daily goof-ups” and cited a “not so old” video where External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar was accused of “publicly advising India to be afraid of China”.
In the video, Aiyar said, “You should talk to them. But instead, we are flexing our military might. And this is just increasing tensions. And they have atom bombs. What happens if a 'madman' decides to launch bombs (in India)? We have them too, but if a 'madman' decides to drop a bomb on Lahore, it won't take 8 seconds for the radiation to reach Amritsar.”
The video, likely shot in winter as Aiyar was seen wearing a sweater, went viral on social media. A portion of the interview, where the Congress leader spoke about Pakistan, was uploaded on YouTube on February 28 this year.
Sharing the video on ‘X’, Union Minister Rajeev Chandrashekhar said, “Rahul's Congress ‘ideology’ is fully visible in these elections. Support to and from Pakistan, including offering to give up Siachen. Dividing people, lies, abuse, and fake guarantees to mislead the poor and vulnerable (sic)”
Rahuls Cong "idealogy" is fully visible in these elections— Rajeev Chandrasekhar 🇮🇳(Modiyude Kutumbam) (@Rajeev_GoI) May 10, 2024
➡️Support to and from Pakistan incldg offrng to give up Siachen
➡️ Support to and from domestic terror-linked organizations and people like SDPI, Yasin Malik
➡️ Rampant Corruption and loot of money meant for poor… pic.twitter.com/UABONLzNFN
Bhojpuri actor and MP Ravi Kishan said, “At this time, Pakistan is collecting food grains for itself. They are facing a food crisis. Mani Shankar Aiyar should get himself treated somewhere. This is not the India of Congress. Now, India is mighty. This is the India of Prime Minister Modi.”
The circulation of the video came days after Indian Overseas Congress chief Sam Pitroda quit his post following his "racist" remarks, triggering a controversy.
Congress Media Department Chairman Pawan Khera said the Congress “completely dissociates itself from and disagrees totally with some remarks” made by Aiyar “a few months back which have been revived today by the BJP in its attempt to deflect attention from Prime Minister Modi’s daily goof-ups”.
भारतीय राष्ट्रीय कांग्रेस श्री मणि शंकर अय्यर द्वारा कुछ महीने पहले की गई कुछ टिप्पणियों से अपने आप को अलग करती है और पूरी तरह से उनसे असहमत है। देश समझ रहा है कि भाजपा द्वारा प्रधानमंत्री मोदी के दैनिक गलतियों एवं निरंतर डगमगाते प्रचार से ध्यान हटाने के प्रयास में इन पुरानी व… pic.twitter.com/GcF04gnThv— Pawan Khera 🇮🇳 (@Pawankhera) May 10, 2024
“Aiyar does not speak for the party in any capacity whatsoever. The Indian National Congress and indeed the entire nation recall with pride that in December 1971, Pakistan was broken, and an independent Bangladesh emerged thanks to Indira Gandhi's decisive and determined leadership and the valor of our armed forces,” he said.
Khera also reminded that 50 years ago, on 18 May 1974, under the leadership of Indira, India's nuclear capability was announced to the world and said that the Congress has always believed that India’s decision-making should be guided by supreme national interest.
He also shared a video of Jaishankar's interview with a video news agency and said, “If old videos are to be used, here is a not-so-old video where the External Affairs Minister is publicly advising India to be afraid of China.”
In the interview given in February 2023, Jaishankar said in response to a question, "As a smaller economy (India), am I going to pick up a fight with the bigger economy (China)? It is not a question of reaction, it is a question of common sense."