Lok Sabha Polls 2024 | 'What about Modi’s daily goof-ups?': Congress distances itself from Aiyar's old 'engage with Pakistan' remark

In the video, Aiyar said, “You should talk to them. But instead, we are flexing our military might. And this is just increasing tensions. And they have atom bombs. What happens if a 'madman' decides to launch bombs (in India)? We have them too, but if a 'madman' decides to drop a bomb on Lahore, it won't take 8 seconds for the radiation to reach Amritsar.”

The video, likely shot in winter as Aiyar was seen wearing a sweater, went viral on social media. A portion of the interview, where the Congress leader spoke about Pakistan, was uploaded on YouTube on February 28 this year.

Sharing the video on ‘X’, Union Minister Rajeev Chandrashekhar said, “Rahul's Congress ‘ideology’ is fully visible in these elections. Support to and from Pakistan, including offering to give up Siachen. Dividing people, lies, abuse, and fake guarantees to mislead the poor and vulnerable (sic)”