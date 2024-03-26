Lok Sabha polls 2024: What is NOTA?

With the 2024 general elections scheduled to be held from April 19 to June 1, political parties in the country are making all efforts to lure voters.

While voters might be using this time to calculate their move in casting their vote, for undecided/discontented voters on whom to vote, there is an option of choosing NOTA, or "None of the Above".

Here, we take a look at what NOTA is and what difference it makes in the electoral scene.