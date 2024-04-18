Lok Sabha polls: 21 states, 102 seats & 1,625 candidates in fray for first round of NDA-I.N.D.I.A. face off

New Delhi: The voting for the next Lok Sabha will commence on Friday with the BJP hoping to romp home on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s popularity while the Opposition I.N.D.I.A. putting up a stern challenge to deny a consecutive third term for the ruling regime.

Voting will also be held for 92 assembly seats in the state elections in Arunachal Pradesh (60) and Sikkim (32) on Friday.

In the first phase of Lok Sabha polls, 16.63 crore voters are expected to exercise their franchise in which 102 seats spread across 21 states and union territories, the highest for the seven phases of the exercise that will end on June 1. The counting of votes will be held on June 4.

Around 18 lakh personnel will be deployed for the conduct of poll in 1.87 lakh polling stations spread across 102 seats, which includes 18 reserved for Scheduled Caste and 11 for Scheduled Tribes. Of the 16.63 crore voters who will determine the fate of 1,625 candidates, 8.4 crore are men, 8.23 crore women and 11,371 third gender while 35.67 lakh are first time voters.